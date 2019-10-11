Dear Editor,

After the mayor’s interview on the local news Monday night, I very much want him to know that Councilman Thomas has my full support. I understand that Ian violated a law. This violation occurred during Councilman Thomas’ efforts to expand affordable housing within the city. Neither he nor any family member or friend were going to directly benefit from the arrangement he negotiated with the local developer. His intentions were honorable and he admitted his mistake. Actually, I found Thomas' willingness to admit his mistake and take responsibility quite refreshing. I hope he ignores the calls for his resignation and that he continues to represent me on the Columbia City Council.

Sincerely,

Kevin Fritsche

Columbia

To the Editor,

I am profoundly concerned to hear of the condemnation aimed against Councilman Ian Thomas for his efforts to secure affordable housing for Columbia. This is one of the most desperate issues for the homeless and those struggling to keep a roof over their head. Thomas' motives have nothing to do with personal gain, nor with buying his vote for a measure he does not support.

Thomas is a great statesman, a man of the people! His troubles stem from his willingness to venture far out on the limb, sticking his neck out, to help people improve their quality of life. How many people do you know whose commitment to leaving our children a livable world reaches so far that he forgoes travel in fossil fuel powered vehicles? I have seen him bicycling on treacherously icy streets in the freezing cold.

Those who take bold action for the common good challenge the status quo. For him to be targeted in this manner suggests some form of entrapment intended to discredit him. Thomas' dedication to the well-being of his fellow citizens places him squarely in the camp of the most highly committed people on the planet!

Mollie Freebairn

Show Me Solar

Jefferson City