My wife and I took a trip recently and were staying at a hotel in which we’d never been before. We got settled in and went on a search for food.

The hotel had several restaurants, including a massive buffet with some high-end items: steak, lobster tail, etc. It was the first place we came across, so we were peeking inside and trying to decide if it was worth our money.

The voice startled us both. There were two guys standing there, looking at us. I had to ask him to repeat his question.

“Do you have a coupon for a free buffet?”

Well, of course we didn’t, and I said as much. We were just walking by and weren’t even sure if we were going to eat there.

“Do you want free buffets?”

My wife and I looked at each other, waiting for the catch. This was a $40 per person buffet.

No catch. These two guys each had coupons for free buffets and, for whatever reason, they decided they wanted to offer them to us.

We hesitantly agreed, our faces and voices certainly betraying our level of trust with the situation. One of us had to check in with each of them individually, they said, and then once inside we’d be free to go on our way and sit wherever we’d like.

And so it went. We got inside. They handed us a receipt. Again they told us we could sit wherever we’d like and eat whatever we wanted. They gave a few recommendations and went their own way.

Still a bit overwhelmed by everything, my wife and I walked to a table in the corner of the restaurant and sat down. We placed the receipt on the table and a waitress soon brought out our beverages, telling us to help ourselves to the food.

But we weren’t going anywhere for a while. We sat together, rehashing what had just happened and trying to figure out if there was some way we were getting a bad deal. Were we on the hook for our meals? Or worse, were we on the hook for their meals, too? My wife had text some people about the strangeness of this development and the replies only furthered the questions. Had we been pick-pocketed?

Nope. Everything was in order. Those guys were sitting several tables away, enjoying their meals. Occasionally we’d bump into one of them in a buffet line. They’d give a polite smile and move along.

There has to be a catch, right? When we get ready to leave, something is going to happen, right?

They were the first ones to leave. One walked over to our table to ask if we’d enjoyed our meals. He urged us to take another spin through the dessert station and load up on a few items. Then he left.

It was down to my wife and I. We kept looking around, trying to figure out what other people were doing. It seemed people, when they left, took their receipt and a tip, handed it to their waitress and walked out.

So, we went for it. We walked up to our waitress, handed her our receipt and a tip, and were fully prepared for her to tell us we needed to take our receipt somewhere and pay the bill.

“Thank you so much,” she said. “You two have a great night.”

That was it. No catch. These guys had some freebies and wanted to share their good fortune. We were the lucky recipients. Nothing more, nothing less.

We’re well beyond a point in our society when such kindness is accepted without suspicion. I don’t know if there’s a way back to that point, but I’d sure like to go there.

A world where you can take a person at his or her word? Where you don’t believe everyone is trying to pull a fast one on you? Where you know you can trust a stranger?

We’re so far beyond that, the whole experience at the restaurant felt otherworldly.

And it was depressing, too. What a strange, sad commentary on our world.