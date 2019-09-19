To the mayor and Columbia City Council members,

The undersigned support Councilman Ian Thomas and urge him to remain on the Columbia City Council to continue his advocacy for social causes, such as affordable housing, a fully functional public transportation system and equitable community developmental policies.

We were distressed to learn that Thomas has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor for his misguided effort to attract financial support for low-cost housing. This charge only comes after he immediately acknowledged and self-reported to the Missouri Ethics Commission a misstep that was clearly based on his well-intentioned aim to advance social equity.

How often do we see any of today’s political figures acknowledge errors and take prompt steps to remediate them?

Decent people make mistakes but for various reasons. In this case, it is particularly revealing to note that Columbia’s altruistic Fourth Ward representative did not undertake to enrich himself but to advance the selfless cause of affordable housing.

As concerned citizens, we urge not just Thomas but all of our community leaders to work to provide greater opportunities for Columbia’s disadvantaged.

Signed,

John T. O’Connor

Joane O’Connor

Marcia Smith

George E. Smith

Frank Schmidt

Brenda Peculis

David Bedan

Gordon Christensen

Terry J. Ganey

Tom O’Connor

Heather O’Connor

John Leigers

Stephen Mudrick

Joan Mudrick

David Leuthold

Stanley Manahan

John E. Betz

Margaret L. Gray