So, we’re making a major change.

As you likely know by now, the Kirksville Daily Express will no longer be printed six days a week. Starting in October, the print schedule will shift to twice weekly - every Wednesday and Friday.

This move has, understandably, been met with disappointment from many of our longtime subscribers. They enjoy receiving a newspaper each day, paging through something, holding it in their hands.

I understand. Growing up, my morning routine before school involved getting out of bed, sitting down to a bowl of cereal or oatmeal at the kitchen table with my father, and reading the sports section of my hometown newspaper. It helped build a foundation for the love I have for this profession.

Especially in today’s digital age, it’s nice to read something on actual paper. But there’s the key, right? It is the digital age and that shows no sign of changing. Businesses like ours need to embrace it. Newspapers must adapt or die.

That doesn’t mean our print publication isn’t important, but we need to carve a path to the future. The cost of printing and delivering a newspaper is increasing. Meanwhile, more of our readers every year are changing how they consume our product, choosing to visit our website. And at the same time, there is a sizeable audience fiercely dedicated to the print edition.

By reducing the number of days we print a newspaper we’re able to take better control of those rising production costs, while at the same time providing you, the reader, with a product we are confident you will enjoy. Those Wednesday and Friday editions will be larger than anything we’re putting out today, packed with more content than before. If that is the only way you choose to consume our stories and photos, you won’t be missing any information. Instead, we believe your experience will be greatly enhanced.

On the digital side, no longer being tied to a daily print production schedule will allow us the freedom to make our website more robust, and the opportunity to pursue the kinds of stories that readers – both print and digital – tell us they want to see more often.

Of course, we need your continued support to do it. Because without you, there’s no newspaper, there’s no website, there’s no Kirksville Daily Express.

Yes, we are changing our print production and delivery schedule, but we are not changing what we have been doing at this newspaper for more than a century – providing you with local news and sports coverage of this great community.

That’s what you’ve been subscribing to – our content. We just need to change the way we get that content to you, using a business model that can succeed in 2019 and beyond.

We plan to be here for a long time and this will help us grow.

I do hope you give it a chance, and as we make this transformation I welcome your feedback, your suggestions, your input. What do you want to see in your newspaper every Wednesday and Friday?

Thank you for your readership, both past and present, and your support as we take this next step into our future.