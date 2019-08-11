Are we finally reaching a tipping point? Have we had enough gun violence to consider serious counteraction? Recently, even some conservative southern Missouri editorial writers think so.

Last week, the publishers of the Joplin Globe and the Cape Girardeau Southeast Missourian said it is time to ban large capacity ammunition magazines and require more diligent background checks for buyers of guns.

If comments like these are harbingers of wider thinking among serious supporters of Second Amendment rights, perhaps a tentative movement is under way. Opinion makers of this ilk will continue to mitigate their comments with reiterations of why we should continue to revere the Second Amendment, and perhaps we should, but with a different view of what its original writers had in mind.

Today’s gun infused society poses an unprecedented challenge. Turning back the time machine will not be easy, but we can’t tolerate today’s status quo.

I began worrying about this when we first passed conceal and carry laws intended to enable popular possession of so-called Saturday night specials, small pistols that would fit easily into an inside pocket and had no conceivable purpose but shooting another person. From there, it’s only been a succession of short steps to the AK-47 and other mayhem mongering machines that allow an intruder in a Walmart to kill dozens of people much more efficiently.

We can’t develop self-defense mechanisms fast enough to win this war. We must dismantle the gun culture and return to the attitudes we had when I was growing up. I was a teenage NRA member and target shooter. My dad was a dedicated hunter. We simply did not imagine using guns the way young people can’t help contemplating today.

Sad to say, many adults now foment a different attitude. Getting back to sanity will be very hard, but we have to do it. It will take a sea change. The small, easy suggestions of the moment are a start.

HJW III

Men are not hanged for stealing horses, but that horses may not be stolen.

17th Century British statesman George Savile