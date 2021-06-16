William 'Bill' Beals

Obituary

William ‘Bill’ Beals, 60, of New Rockford died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his home in New Rockford.

Celebration of life will be held Monday, June 21, 2021, at the New Rockford Golf Course from 5:30-7:30 p.m., light dinner provided with a toast to Bill scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcomed to join the “party” as he requested.

New Rockford Golf Course Address: 6791 20th St NE, New Rockford, ND 58356.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.

Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.