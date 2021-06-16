Robert 'Bob' Timboe

Obituary

Robert ‘Bob’ Timboe, 71, of Devils Lake passed away on March 31, 2021 at his home.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake from 5 until 7 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial for Bob will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake. Bob will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

Robert ‘Bob’ L. Timboe, the youngest of four children born to Leon and Mary (Heilman) Timboe was born June 22, 1949 in Devils Lake. Bob grew up in Devils Lake and attended St. Joseph Catholic School and St. Mary’s Academy, graduating with the Class of 1967. Bob was involved in many school activities including playing football and baseball. He also worked at Shark’s and Glickson’s Clothing stores during his younger years.

In 1972, Bob moved to Las Vegas. In 1979, Bob married Sandy Toso of Devils Lake and they were the proud parents of one son, Shane. During his time in Las Vegas, Bob had various jobs including owning an Ice Cream Truck business called “Booby Duck Ice Cream Truck” and as a Blackjack Dealer at the Four Queens. After that, Bob began an 18-year career as a Limousine Chauffeur for Caesars Palace. As a chauffeur, Bob met many famous celebrities such as Bob Hope, Virgil Hill, Magic Johnson, Joan Rivers, The Judd’s, Reba McIntyre, Ringo Starr, Glen Campbell, Jerry Lewis, Barry Manilow, Sammy Davis Jr., Johnny Mathis and Evel Knievel. He was on a first name basis and was the preferred driver of Virgil Hill and Johnny Mathis. He would make sure he would get autographs from many celebrities for his family and friends back home in Devils Lake. Occasionally, he was known to call his mom or sister when driving the stars so they could also talk with the celebrities.

Bob moved back to Devils Lake in 1996 to be closer to family and friends in his hometown. Upon returning to Devils Lake, he worked for Wakefield Flight and retired from Jerome Wholesale, working there for many years while working with his best friend Chuck Jerome.

Bob was an avid Vikings fan and enjoyed watching all sports, but his favorite was football and baseball. He never missed a Minnesota Vikings or a Minnesota Twins game. Especially the Vikings. He also enjoyed watching movies and music shows. Bob was a very personable and social guy. He was always ready to visit with family and friends. Bob could be quite animated and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed entertaining kids with his famous “Donald Duck” voice and everyone enjoyed his other impersonations.

Bob will be greatly missed by his family, including son, Shane (Nicole) Timboe of Poplar Grove, Ill.; grandchildren – Emma Timboe, Shane Timboe Jr., and Thalo Timboe, all of Poplar Grove; brothers – James McCanna of Las Vegas, Richard (Sylvia) Timboe of Kalispell, Mont.; sister, Betty Johnson of Devils Lake; many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Mary Timboe and brother-in-law Robert ‘Bob’ Johnson.