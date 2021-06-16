Howard Connelly

Obituary

Howard William Connelly went home to be with Jesus on May 10, 2021, from his home in Renton, Wash. where he lived with his wife JoAnn. Howard was born to William and Edna Connelly of Lawton on September 9, 1938. He graduated Valedictorian from Lawton High School and went on to UND in Grand Forks majoring in engineering. Howard married JoAnn Skalicky in 1962 and moved to Seattle, Wash. after accepting a position with Boeing Commercial Airplane. Eventually they moved to Renton where they raised their three children. He loved spending time with his family, especially at Roosevelt Lake in the summer. Retiring after 34 ½ years, he pursued his interests in music, restoring old cars and traveling. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Renton. His kind ways touched so many.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; daughter, Sue (Brian) McGee; sons – Cary Connelly and Kent (Maria) Connelly; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his sisters – Kathleen McCaig and Edith (Nick) Nash.