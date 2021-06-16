Duane Nelson

Obituary

Duane L. Nelson, 87, of Devils Lake, formerly of Sheyenne, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks.

A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Ruger Park, Devils Lake.

Duane Lee, son of Emil and Mae (Belcher) Nelson, was born on September 30, 1932 in Devils Lake. He grew up in Sheyenne and attended the Lone Tree Country School. Duane graduated from Oberon High School and continued his education at a North Dakota trade school graduating with certification in mechanical engineering.

Duane entered the United States Air Force in 1952 and proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 1956 with the rank of Master Sergeant. He continued with inactive duty for six years.

While in the Air Force, Duane would meet his future wife, Bernice because her brother was also serving in the Air Force. Duane and his beloved Bernice Wroolie were united in marriage on October 11, 1962 and lived a life of love and devotion for 45 years until her death on December 30, 2007. They established their home in Palmdale, Calif. where Duane worked for ConAir for several years. He then was employed for over 25 years with Lockheed in the Skunkworks Division. With Lockheed, Duane traveled throughout the country and also to Taiwan, Cypress and England. In 1996, Duane retired and he and Bernice moved back to Devils Lake and would call it home through the years.

Duane loved going hunting, fishing, and treasured spending time with his family. He loved telling jokes and stories of his growing up years.

Work kept Duane away from family physically, but providing for his family was his number one priority and he loved them with all his heart.

Duane’s loving family include his three children, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren – Linda (Bayne) Ramsey of Colorado Springs, Colo. and children David, Chris, Jenny and her son Ryon, Hannah, Josie, Jon, Meghan (Min) and their daughter Emillia, and Nick; Sandy (Bob) Canet of Lafayette, Ore. and child Robby (Alice) and their daughter Amelia; Karen (Victor) Claud, also of Colorado Springs and children Chelsey and Grayson; brother, Rodger and Debbie Nelson of Little Falls Minn., brother-in-law Gene Dick of Cando and several nieces, nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernice; brother, Ron Nelson; and sister, Margie Dick.