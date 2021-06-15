Victor Lybeck

Obituary

Victor B. Lybeck, 93, of Esmond passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Esmond with Pastor Harold Ovre officiating. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Maddock. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery in rural Esmond. Music will be provided by Becky and Micki Brandvold. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Esmond VFW Post #4251, 3716 38th Avenue NE Esmond, ND 58332 or the Esmond Café, 21 1st Street NW B, Esmond, ND 58332. Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com. The Nelson Funeral Home of Maddock is in charge of the arrangements.