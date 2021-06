Dick Benson

Obituary

Dick Benson, 88, of Wolford passed away on Sunday June 13, 2021 at the Towner County Medical Center, Cando. Services will be held at a later date.

In leu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Metigoshi Ministries, 165 Larson Beach Road, Bottineau, ND 58318 or the Mylo Cemetery, 8203 49th Ave., Mylo, ND 58353.

