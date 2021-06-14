William 'Bill' Monette

Obituary

William J. ‘Bill’ Monette, 80, of Sheyenne, formerly of Belcourt, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Eventide Heartland Care Center in the loving care of his family.

Mass of Christian Burial for Bill will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with the Very Rev. C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Military Honors are accorded by the Neathery-Simensen Post #756, Devils Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars and the North Dakota Military Funeral Honors Team-Air Force.

Gathering of family and friends will be at the church beginning at 9 a.m. with the Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Bill will be laid to rest in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Belcourt at a later date.

William Joseph Monette was born on July 17, 1940 at Belcourt, the son of Frank and Helen (Davis) Monette. He was raised by his great-great-grandparents as his mother died when he was only eight months old. He grew up on the Turtle Mountain Nation, attended elementary school there and graduated from the Marty Boarding School in Marty, S.D.

Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force on January 12, 1959 at Seattle, Wash. and proudly and honorably served his country until his honorable discharge on August 27, 1962 with the rank of Airman 3rd Class. He continued to serve with the reserves until January 11, 1965. While in the Air Force he served as an Air Policeman with special training with the K-9 unit. He spent time in Vietnam, Korea and Italy.

After his discharge, Bill returned to North Dakota and continued his education at the Bottineau School of Forestry and later NDSU in Fargo. Bill was at one time married to Delores Turcotte and they were the proud parents of Monty and Michelle.

Bill began a long career with the BIA, first as the supervisor of food services for the entire Turtle Mountain School System. He later transferred to the Minneapolis area and was a contracting officer for the BIA. This position involved several moves to various locations including Red Lake, Minn. and later to Sheyenne, but working in Fort Totten. Bill retired in 2005 and was known as a dedicated, hard-working employee.

Bill was united in marriage to Charlotte Spears on September 1, 1979 at Belcourt and they shared over 41 years of love, life, joy and disappointments and a deep faith and trust in their Lord and Savior through those years.

Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking care of animals, especially dogs. If he couldn’t keep a dog for himself, he always made sure to give them to the children and grandchildren. He knew the value of a good and faithful canine companion in a person’s life. Bill loved to cook, bake and was extremely talented at decorating wedding cakes, birthday cakes, many special occasion cakes. He always made sure the family had their favorite dishes on the menu when they came to visit.

Bill trusted in the promises of God and grew in his faith through participating in many Prayer Groups and playing his guitar. As the saying goes, “music is praying twice”.

Bill served his country, his Lord and was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, precious brother, uncle and cousin.

Bill’s loving family include his wife, Charlotte; son, Monty Monette of Grand Forks; daughter, Michelle (Dwayne) Martin of Belcourt; step-sons – Joseph Blake of Sheyenne and Robert Blake of St. Paul, Minn.; grandchildren – Dustin (Melissa) Monette, Shannon Monette, Adam (Jackie) Monette, Katie Monette and Casey Monette; William Martin, Duane (Bineeshii) Martin, Reese Martin and Elicia (Austin) Martin; James Blake, Alexis (Nels) Bostrom and Melissa (Brady) Collins; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; brother, Vernon (Karen) Monette of Coon Rapids, Minn.; sisters – Carol Ann Davis, Janice (Allen) Schlenvogt and Theresa (Ronald) Poitra, all of Belcourt; numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandparents, Joe and Caroline Monette; step-son, William Blake; granddaughter, Erica Blake; and brother, Robert Monette.