Marie Reardon

Obituary

Marie Ann Reardon, 88, of Devils Lake passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Essentia Health, Fargo.

Mass of Christian Burial for Marie was on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with the Very Rev. C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Burial was in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation was held on Sunday, June 13 at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake from 3 until 6 p.m. with a Rosary and Scripture Service at 6 p.m. with Deacon Vaagen officiating.

Marie Ann, a twin daughter of Andrew and Anna (Uhlenkamp) Ebensteiner, was born on October 24, 1932, on the family farm at rural Starkweather. She grew up and was educated in the Starkweather area, graduating from Starkweather High School. She worked for a time at Fairmont Creamery and as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.

Marie was united in marriage to her beloved Daniel Reardon on June 19, 1956 and established their home in Devils Lake. Daniel’s work would take them to live in Fessenden and later Jamestown and eventually a return to Devils Lake which they called home through the years.

Marie dedicated her life to caring for her family. After the children had grown, and Marie was in her 70’s, that loving, caring heart began working at the Heartland Care Center in the Dietary Department. She was known as the most patient and caring feeder for those entrusted to her. She was considered one of the departments best and most dependable workers. She truly loved her work; it was a vocation of love.

In her younger years, Marie enjoyed sewing and knitting and now being able to care for grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her much joy. She treasured every moment spent with family, her dear sister Anna and precious friends. Family called Marie “amazing”. Marie called herself “blessed”.

She was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and attended daily Mass whenever she could. She is so very loved, will be forever missed and forever in the hearts of those she loved.

Marie is survived by her children – Laurie Nelson of Grand Forks, Rick (Jeanne) Reardon of Devils Lake and Kevin Reardon of Williston; five grandchildren – Paul Dahlen, Chad (Hilary) Dahlen, Casey (Carly) Reardon, Jason (Keli) Reardon, Mikaela Reardon; five great-grandchildren – Aubrey and Avery, Cahlan and Wyatt, Cooper and a precious one on the way; sister, Anna Koch of Devils Lake; sister-in-law, Geraldine Ebensteiner, also Devils Lake; and many nieces, nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel on September 8, 1997; twin sister, Marion Heisler and brother, Wilfred Ebensteiner.

Casket Bearers will be Paul Dahlen, Chad Dahlen, Casey Reardon and Jason Reardon. Reading the Scriptures will be Jason Reardon and the Eucharistic Gift Bearers will be Marie’s grandchildren. Music will be provided by Patty Cote and Marla Luehring.