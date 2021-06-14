Felicia Cavanaugh

Obituary

Felicia Jean Cavanaugh, 42, of Fort Totten passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at her home.

A Wake will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Fort Totten Recreation Center beginning at 5 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 7 p.m. The procession to Fort Totten will leave on Tuesday at 4 p.m. from the City Plaza, Devils Lake. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, June 16 at 10 a.m. at the Recreation Center with Rev. Paul Schuster officiating. Burial is in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.