Cynthia Roberts

Obituary

Cindy Lenz was born January 28, 1956 in Devils Lake to Art Lenz and Sue (Nelson) Lenz. She passed away November 14, 2020 in Arlington Texas.

Cindy spent her early years in Nekoma, graduating from Nekoma High School. She attended Lake Region Junior College while working as a Nursing Assistant at Devils Lake Mercy Hospital.

She married Bruce Roberts in July of 1975, relocating seven times due to her husband’s employment in the telecommunications industry. During this time while raising four beautiful children, she worked in the real estate industry, was a legal secretary to the city attorney in Two Harbors, Minn., and worked as an administrative assistant to an electrical company in Gloversville, N.Y.

The family relocated to the Arlington, Texas area in 1994. For many years, Cindy helped to manage a dry-cleaning business in the Arlington area.

Cindy is survived by her four children – Jaime Roberts of Arlington, Patrick Roberts of Colorado Springs, Colo., Susan Davis (husband Matt) of Little Elm, Texas, Steven Roberts of Irving, Texas; grandchildren – Isaiah Hayes, Lauren Hayes, Caleb Davis, Miles Davis, and Everly Davis; siblings – Duane Lenz, Diane Burton, Terry and Donna Lenz, Ronnie Lenz; sister-in-law, Donita Lenz; and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Bonnie Marsh; her sisters-in-law – Mary Ann Lenz and Shirley Lenz. She was succeeded in death by her brother, Rick Lenz, who unexpectedly passed away on May 30, 2021.

Cindy passionately adored and doted on her four children and five grandchildren. They are the loves of her life.

Cindy will be remembered for her remarkable kindness, extraordinary love, and her strong Christian faith. She loved to sing, play guitar, and was a devoted Minnesota Viking fan. She had the absolute best sense of humor, always teasing friends and family.

A service for Cindy will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Saint Edwards Cemetery in Nekoma at 4 p.m.