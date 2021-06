Thomas Emery

Obituary

Thomas Emery, 77, of New Rockford died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his home in New Rockford.

Thomas’ Visitation will be Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 9 – 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 10 a.m., all at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.

His burial will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery, New Rockford.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.

