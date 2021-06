Robert 'Bob' Timboe

Obituary

Robert ‘Bob’ Timboe, 71 of Devils Lake passed away on March 31, 2021 at his home.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake from 5 until 7 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial for Bob will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake. Bob will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.