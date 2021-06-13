Marlys Ferguson, 86, of New Rockford died Friday, June 11, 2021at the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd, New Rockford.
Visitation was Sunday, June 13, 2021, 3 to 5 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford and continued at church from 6 to 7 p.m.; a Rosary Service was held at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., all at St. John’s Catholic Church, New Rockford.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 14, 2021, at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, New Rockford.
Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, New Rockford.
Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.
Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.
Published on June 13, 2021