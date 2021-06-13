Marlys Ferguson

Obituary

Marlys Ferguson, 86, of New Rockford died Friday, June 11, 2021at the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd, New Rockford.

Visitation was Sunday, June 13, 2021, 3 to 5 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford and continued at church from 6 to 7 p.m.; a Rosary Service was held at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., all at St. John’s Catholic Church, New Rockford.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 14, 2021, at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, New Rockford.

Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, New Rockford.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.

Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.