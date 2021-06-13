Joan Galleger

Obituary

Joan Wallis Galleger, 80, of Devils Lake passed away peacefully with her loving daughters, Kelly and Susie on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Loveland, Colo.

A Celebration of Joan’s life will be held in Devils Lake at the Elks-Galleger Band Shell, 10 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021. Reception following at Rosevelt Park Pavilion. Memorials may be directed to your local library fund or charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.gilbertsonfuneralhome.com.