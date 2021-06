Frank Johnson

A Celebration of Life for Frank Johnson who passed away on March 6, 2021 will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Ruger Park. Food and fellowship begin at 5:30 p.m. Come and help us celebrate the love, laughter and life of our unforgettable Frankie. Bring you memories, pictures and swap stories to celebrate all the things that made him so special.