Donna Whitetail

Obituary

Donna Rae Whitetail, ‘Nagi Wasaka Win’ (Strong Spirit Woman), 53, of Fort Totten passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at CHI, St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake Hospital.

The Wake for Donna will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Fort Totten Recreation Center beginning at 5 p.m. with a Prayer Service and Time of Remembrance at 7 p.m. The procession to Fort Totten will leave at 4 p.m. on Wednesday from City Plaza.

The Funeral Service will be on Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m. at the Recreation Center with Rev. Larry Thiele officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.

Donna Rae, precious daughter of Byron and Dorothy (Dunn) Whitetail, was born on June 3, 1968 at Devils Lake. She grew up on the Spirit Lake Nation and graduated from Four Winds High School with the class of 1985. In high school she was a three-point shooter basketball star. Donna continued her education at Little Hoop Community College and earned her Associates Degree in Business Administration. She worked for a time at Sioux Manufacturing then devoted herself to her family. She was a loving, caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and dear friend.

An accident forced her to live much of her adult life in a wheelchair, but her disability never stopped her from dedicating her life to helping others. As her name states, she had such a strong spirit, such a big heart and a gentle soul.

Donna loved to travel, spend time visiting with family and friends and was always cooking everyone’s favorite meals. She had recipes from all over the country she loved to share with others. She was a very talented seamstress and made beautiful, beaded creations.

Our Donna with those sparkling eyes and beautiful smile. We will miss you always and you will never be forgotten. Donna lived for her grandchildren. They kept her strong and motivated throughout the years. They were the center of her life.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Monica Baker; grandchildren – Destanee Black, Felix Black, Sheldon Black, Jazzlynn Strouse, Skyleigh Jetty, Dannee Baker, Donelle Baker and Rowan Baker; adopted nieces – Cheyenne Whitetail and Cassandra Charboneau; grandmother, Pauline Myrick; brothers and sisters – Blaine Whitetail, Catalina (Terry) Herman, John Whiteman, Cora Whiteman and Quentin Bruce Whiteman Jr.; many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Dorothy; daughter, Danielle Lawrence; grandson, Jaylen Greywater; granddaughter, Beautiful Horizon; siblings – Claudette Williams, Emrolyn Whitetail, Dana Lee Whitetail and Rose Sherman; nieces – Tiffany Whitetail and Jami Rose Jetty; nephews – Leonard RedTomahawk and Darrick RedTomahawk; and several cousins.

Casket Bearers will be Dante Whitetail, Alvin Black, Felix Black, Sheldon Black, Jr., Dannee Baker, Bruce Whiteman, Joseph Cavanaugh Sr., David Sherman Jr., Joseph Cavanaugh Jr.

Honorary Bearers – Lorna YoungBird, Patty Jackson-Robertson, Carman Abraham, Suzie Thunder, Leona Azure, Marcella Eder, Isabell LeftBear, Bobbie Sue Dunn, Alfreda Charboneau, Bob Charboneau, DaVetta Rush-Cavanaugh, John and Ramona Chaske, Colleen Chaske, Kenneth and Florestine Dunn, Ramona LeftBear and family, Helena Littleghost, Elizabeth Littleghost, Richard Whitetail, Pauline Myrick, Aldine Rush, Glenise Bearstail, Dottie, Debbie and Diane Poitra, Mylo SpottedHorse, Arnie and Nelson Whitetail, Fred Poitra, Loretta DuBois, Sandy Jackson, Junetta Jackson, Ramona YoungBird, Marty Jackson, AnnaBelle Cavanaugh, Paula Yankton, Kim ThreeIrons, Katie and the staff of the Good Samaritan Center, all of dear friends and relatives. If we forgot to mention anyone, it was not intentional. Donna had many friends and she loved you all.