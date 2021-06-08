Daniel Vetter

Obituary

Daniel Vetter, 83, of Esmond passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 at North Viking Lutheran Church in Maddock with Pastor Luther ‘Lu’ Mathison officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. A private burial will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Esmond. Military Honors will be provided by Theodore A. Togstad American Legion Post #123 and North Dakota Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors Team. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of Daniel Vetter to St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery Fund, 108 Alta Avenue, Esmond, ND 58332, or the American Cancer Society, 4646 Amber Valley Parkway, South Fargo, ND 58104.

Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com.

The Nelson Funeral Home of Maddock is in charge of the arrangements.