Marie Reardon

Obituary

Marie Reardon, 88, of Grand Forks, formerly of Devils Lake, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Essentia Medical Center in Fargo.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Very Rev. C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Sunday, June 13 from 3 until 6 p.m. with a Rosary and Scripture Service at 6 p.m. Visitation on Monday will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral Mass.