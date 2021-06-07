Linda Legreid

Obituary

The family will celebrate Linda Legreid’s life on Monday, June 14 at 1 p.m. at North Viking Lutheran Church in Maddock. Video streaming will be available for those unable to attend. A celebration of life will be held in November in their community of Solera in Chandler, Ariz. Memorials are not expected but can be directed to the Backpack Ministry Program at Calvary Lutheran Church in Perham, Minnesota 619 3rd Ave SW, Perham, MN 56573 (www.calvaryperham.com/backpak) or Hospice of the Valley 1701 38th Street S, Fargo, ND 58103 (www.hov.org).

Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com.

The Nelson Funeral Home of Maddock is in charge of the arrangements.