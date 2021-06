Eddie Weisenburger

Obituary

Eddie Weisenburger, 65, of New Rockford died Thursday, February 4, 2021, at New Rockford.

His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Kvernes Lutheran Church, Carrington.

His Burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery, New Rockford.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.

Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.