Daniel Grossman

Obituary

Daniel Grossman, 77, of Esmond passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Grossman Family Farm – 3871 32nd Avenue NE Esmond, ND 58332. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 and/or Liberty’s Troops: 22849 483rd Avenue, Flandreau, SD 57028.

