Beatrice 'Beaty' Engels

Obituary

Beaty Engels, 91, of New Rockford died Saturday, June 5, 2021, surrounded by family at Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd, New Rockford.

Her visitation will be Wednesday, noon – 5 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford and will continue from 6-7 p.m. at church. a Rosary Service will be at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., all at St. Johns Catholic Church, New Rockford.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, New Rockford.

Her burial will be at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.

