Bubba Fallon

Obituary

Born: October 2, 1983 in Anchorage, Alaska.

Died: April 16, 2021 in Reno, Nev.

Bubba was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Charlie (Lucy) Anderson of Anchorage; beloved aunts – Lucy Malaterre and Yvonne Belcourt of North Dakota; and his friend and cousin, Staff Sgt. Derrick Grees of Anchorage.

Bubba attended Scholar Western High in Reno where he was crowned homecoming king and was athletic in football, wrestling and basketball and golf. During his high school years he would attend athletic camps in California, New Mexico, Washington, Nevada and Disneyland and Hawaii. He enjoyed hiking, camping and rafting in Superior, Mont.

Bubba bravely battled cancer three times in five years.

He leaves behind his mother, June Fallon of Devils Lake; sister, Jennifer Mansfielfd of Anchorage; neices – Lanee and Stall Fallon; great-niece, Mason Ducheneaux (Fallon); and loving aunts.