Myron Spotted Horse

Obituary

Myron J. Spotted Horse ‘Pte Bdoka Duta’ (Red Bull), 59, of Fort Totten passed away peacefully in the loving care of his family on Monday, May 31, 2021.

The Wake for Myron will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Fort Totten Recreation Center with a time of prayer and remembrance at 7 p.m. The procession to Fort Totten will leave at 4 p.m. on Friday from City Plaza.

Funeral Services for Myron will be on Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. at the Fort Totten Recreation Center with burial in the Lighthouse Assembly of God Cemetery. Rev. Larry Thiele, Pastor of Dakotah Oyate Lutheran Church will officiate.