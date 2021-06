Astrid Ongstad

Obituary

On Saturday, April 10, 2021, Astrid Ongstad passed from this earthly life into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior. A Memorial Service for Astrid will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Evangelical Free Church, Devils Lake with fellowship and lunch to follow. Interment will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan at a later date.