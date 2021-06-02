Lavonne Matthews

Obituary

Lavonne Matthews, 68, of Cando passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Towner County Medical Center in Cando. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Cando Lutheran Church with Pastor Bonnie Weaver officiating. The burial will take place at the Norway Lutheran Cemetery, located in rural Devils Lake, following the service. A Celebration of Life will follow the burial at 801 6th Ave in Cando.

