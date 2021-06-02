Kari Whitetail

Obituary

Kari A. Whitetail (Blue Thunder Woman), 35, of the Spirit Lake Nation, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake from 5 until 8 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 7 p.m. The Funeral Service for Kari will be at the funeral home on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Larry Thiele officiating. Kari will be laid to rest at the Lighthouse Assembly of God Cemetery, Fort Totten.

Kari Ann Whitetail, daughter of Anna Thomas Scott and Martin Whitetail Sr., was born on May 11, 1986 in Devils Lake. She grew up and was educated in Fort Totten and Crow Hill area.

Kari was a loving mother, precious daughter, dear sister, beloved aunt, niece and cousin. She loved her family with all her heart and treasured every moment spent with them.

We can’t imagine life without our Kari. She will be forever missed, forever loved and forever in our hearts.

Kari is survived by her special friend, Calvin Feather; parents, Anna Thomas Scott and Martin Whitetail Sr.; children – D’Maze Whitetail, Landon Guy, Kali Angel Feather, Carlie Feather, Tashelle Feather, Chere Feather and Calshay Feather; brothers – Tyson Whitetail and Martin Whitetail Jr.; sisters – Tioga (Mike FourStar) Whitetail, Martina (Grayson Dye) Whitetail, Megan Whitetail, Marilyn Whitetail, Tierra Scott, Cierra Scott, Shaylee Scott, Raylene Scott, McKenzie (Farrah Swaine) Scott and Shayla Scott; aunties – Brenda (Dale) CrowsBreast, Lori Faye Whitetail, Marilyn Thomas, Joyce Thomas, Wanda Thomas and Cynthia Thomas; uncles – Merle (Maria) Whitetail, Mori Whitetail, Cornel (Agnes) GoodThunder and Adrian Thomas; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rita and Sanford Whitetail and Richard and Winifred Thomas; and many other dear relatives and friends.

Casket Bearers will be Winifred Nichole Thomas, Ashley Longie, Jaeshaun Shaw, Vincent Shaw, Jordaine McKay, Alton Nestell, Colby Nestell, Kenyon Nestell and Tyron DuBois.

Honorary Bearers are Aerial Cavanaugh, Adrienne Thomas, Remi Yankton, Tyson King, Curtis RedOwl, Geri YoungBear, Kayla YoungBear, Vincent Thomas, Kenneth SpottedBird, Shania Nestell, Camy Littlewind, Christa Jackson, Dion Jackson, Markie Robertson, Tamara Whitetail, Brent DeMarce, Geddy Whitetail, Wade Nestell, David Keo, Derrick Mudgett and Derrick Charboneau.