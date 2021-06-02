Calmer 'Cal' Anderson

Obituary

Calmer ‘Cal’ Anderson was born on November 24, 1930. He married Judy Klicker on September 3, 1951. Judy preceded him in death. He is survived by his three children – Denise Anderson, Jean (Larry) Underberg, and Kevin (Cindy) Anderson; five grandchildren – Shannon Underberg, Josh Nannestad, Zachary Nannestad, Kallie Anderson and Kacee Anderson; and his great-grandchildren – Miri Nannestad, Moses Nannestad, Jackson Nannestad, and Andy Roberson.

In addition, Cal is preceded in death by his brother, Lynn Anderson and two sisters, Marcella Heitkamp and Wanda Hought (John). He is survived by three brothers – Orlo (Ginny) Anderson, Leroy (Joan) Anderson, Keith (Eileen) Anderson; and two sisters – Darlene Ehlert, and Karen (Tex) Larsen.

Cal was a proud Marine for two years. After that, Cal worked for Otter Tail Power Co. for almost 45 years. He spent many years working in Clear Lake, S.D., where he accompanied scout troops on canoe trips to Canada, started and ran the summer skating program, put up the Christmas lights and got the scoreboard running. He was largely responsible for numbering all of the houses in town. He was on the volunteer fire department for many many years. He was the first lineman to ever be promoted to division manager. Along with all of the job responsibilities, he served on many boards, including the Board of Regents of Lake Region State College.

Cal and Judy retired to Sun City, Ariz. and he spent many hours golfing and in his workshop creating memories that he gave to his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held at Sunland Funeral in Sun City. Memorials should be sent to Hospice of the Valley.