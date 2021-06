Tom Wetzel

Obituary

Tom Wetzel, 73, of Sheyenne died Friday, May 28, 2021, at CHI St. Alexius Health, Carrington.

His visitation will be Friday from noon-2 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 2 p.m., all at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.

His burial will be at the Hillside Cemetery, Oberon.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.

