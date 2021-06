Sidney 'Sid' Bingaman

Obituary

Sidney ‘Sid’ A. Bingaman, 78, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at Trinity Hospital in Minot. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Antiochia Cemetery in rural Churchs Ferry. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to any local church or favorite charity of your choosing.

Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com.

The Nelson Funeral Home of Minnewaukan is in charge of the arrangements.