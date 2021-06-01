Karen Nick

Obituary

Karen E. Nick, 67, of Devils Lake passed away at her home on Sunday morning, May 30, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial for Karen will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with the Very Rev. C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, June 7 from 5 until 7 p.m. with a Rosary and Scripture Service at 7 p.m. The Rosary will be led by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and Rev. Mr. Ken Severinson will lead the Scripture Service. Visitation on Tuesday will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral Mass. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed via Facebook.