James 'Jim' Bachmeier

Obituary

James A. “Jim” Bachmeier, 60, of Devils Lake passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at CHI, St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake Hospital.

Graveside Services for Jim were held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Devils Lake. All friends and family welcome.

James Allen Bachmeier, son of Wendelyn and Anna (Jager) Bachmeier, was born on July 20, 1960 at Devils Lake. He was raised and educated in Devils Lake, attending St. Joseph School and St. Mary’s Academy. With determination and hard work, he proudly obtained his GED.

Jim worked for several years at Leever’s County Market and for many years and most recently he worked at the Days Inn Motel. He was forced to retire due to increasing health problems.

Jim had a passion for hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed those activities with his brother-in-law. He hunted deer, duck, geese, etc. but the “deer hunt” was his favorite. It was always a good time with family and friends.

Jim always had a smile, he was happy-go-lucky, just an all-around nice guy. He easily made friends and will be so very missed by all who knew and loved him. Jim felt very blessed to have the love and support of family in the joys and the disappointment of life.

Jim is survived by his mother, Anna Bachmeier of Devils Lake; sister, Laurie and her husband Damon Feland, also of Devils Lake; special niece, Melinda Elston (Ryan Causer); great-nephews and great-niece – David Elston, Shaylei Elston and Kyler Cause; very special friend, Corleen Schwan; other dear nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wendy Bachmeier; brothers – Randy Bachmeier and Dale Bachmeier; nephew, Blake Bachmeier; godmother and aunt, Carol Reed; grandparents – Fred and Rose Jager and Jack and Catherine Bachmeier.