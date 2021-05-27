Waneen Stout

Obituary

On Saturday, April 17, 2021, Waneen Ann Skramstad Stout, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at age 77.

She was born on January 25 1944 in Devils Lake to parents, Arthur and Norma (Armentrout) Skramstad. On October 3, 1964, she married Timothy Liudahl and they raised four children – Darcy, Shawn, Lane and Kirsten. On August 3, 2007, she went on to marry Patrick Stout and welcomed his son, John.

She had a passion for cooking, teaching and volunteering. She always had creative ways to get her children to eat things they didn’t want to like broccoli and liver.

She received her BS and MS in Food and Nutrition from NDSU and PhD from UT - Knoxville and was a professor at WIU. She was a 50-year member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

She organized distribution every summer of weekly food bags to children in McDonough and Hancock counties in cooperation with the Colchester Gathering Place and the Salvation Army.

She was a past president of two area Kiwanis clubs, and a past regional lieutenant governor. She was a donor and fundraiser in the Kiwanis effort to eliminate maternal neonatal tetanus.

She was a member of the Macomb Elks Lodge and a past lodge trustee.

She was preceded in death by her father, Art; mother, Norma; and son, Shawn. She is survived by her husband, Patrick; ex-husband, Tim; three children – Darcy, Lane, and Kirsten; stepson, John; siblings – Shelia, Denise, Blair and Lesa; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.