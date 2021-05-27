Kim Grace

Obituary

Kim Grace, 67, of New Rockford died Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd, New Rockford.

His Visitation will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 12 – 5 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, New Rockford.

His Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, New Rockford.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.

Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.