Thomas Finnegan

Thomas E. Finnegan, 72, of Devils Lake passed away on Tuesday morning, May 25, 2021 at CHI, St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake Hospital with loving family at his side.

Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas will be on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 12 noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with the Very Rev. C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Visitation and Vigil will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Thursday, times are pending.

Tom is in the care of the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake.