Kari Whitetail

Obituary

Kari Whitetail, 35, of the Spirit Lake Nation, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

Kari’s visitation and funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3. Times and places are pending.

Kari is in the care of the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake.