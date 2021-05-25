Amelia Kjelaas

Obituary

Amelia Kjelaas, 93, resident of Lakota, formerly of Fairdale, died Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Lakota.

The Funeral Service for Amelia will be held at Mountain Lutheran Church of Adams on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Cemetery near Fairdale. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements with the Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota. www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com.