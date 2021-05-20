Grace Peterson

Obituary

Grace J. Peterson, 94, of Lawton passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the First Care Health Center of Park River.

Grace J. Pederson was born March 21, 1927 in Kloten, the daughter of the late Ole and Josephine (Jacobson) Pederson. She attended rural school near Kloten. Grace was united in marriage to Fred Schmidt in September of 1944. The couple lived and farmed near Tolna until his death in 1969. In 1970 she moved to Lawton. She married Alvin Peterson on November 23, 1976 in Lawton. The couple farmed near Lawton until moving into the Good Samaritan Center in February 2020.

She was active in the former Vang Lutheran Church and Ladies Aide.

Grace is survived by her husband, Alvin, Park River; her sons – Ronald E. Schmidt of Tolna and Warren ‘Gene’ (Leslie) Schmidt of Moorhead, Minn.; step-daughters – Darlene (Gary) Krom of Lawton and Denise Sandford of Perham, Minn.; grandchildren – Trevor Schmidt, Jennifer Krom, Kyle Krom, Stacy and James Sandford; great-grandchildren – Teagyn Sandford, Blake McKusick and Gracelyn Krom. Grace was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; and three siblings.

Funeral services will be Monday, May 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Tollefson Funeral Home of Park River. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Vang Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fairdale.

An online guest book is available at www.tollefsonfuneralhome.com.

The Tollefson Funeral Home of Park River is in charge of the arrangements.