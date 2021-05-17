Thaddius DeMarce Jr.

Obituary

Thaddius DeMarce Jr., 53, of the Spirit Lake Nation passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks.

The visitation for Thaddius was on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Michael from 5 until 9 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 7 p.m. The procession to St. Michael left on Sunday at 4 p.m. from City Plaza.

Mass of Christian Burial was on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. Paul Schuster celebrating the Mass. Burial was in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Thaddius Justin ‘Fats’ DeMarce was born on December 1, 1967 in Devils Lake to his proud parents, Thaddius Demarce Sr. and Glenda Herald. He grew up on the Spirit Lake Nation and attended Warwick Public School.

Thaddius was a devoted, hard working employee in the Housekeeping Department at Spirit Lake Casino and Resort for many years. He was proud of his work and his service to his employers. He loved his family and cared for his grandmother and his dad until they passed away. For the past several years, Thaddius has made his home at the Parkway Senior Living Center in Grand Forks.

Thaddius enjoyed many outdoor activities and listening to music. He especially treasured time spent with family, his many cousins and his friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Thaddius is survived by his brother, Darren (Germaine) DeMarce; nieces – Sarah and Tatoya DeMarce; nephew, Darren DeMarce Jr.; first cousins – Bonnie Leftbear and Dee DeMarce; cousins – Marshall, Marlin, Preston and Andy DeMarce and many other dear cousins.

He was joyfully welcomed into heaven by his Creator and parents, Thaddius and Glenda; grandmothers – Celina Ironhawk and Bertha DeMarce; grandfather, Frank DeMarce; aunts – Hilda Weiker, Catherine ‘Topsy’ Thompson and Anna Jane Quintana; uncle, Andrew DeMarce Sr.; niece, Terese Slaughter; and other beloved family.