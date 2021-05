RuthEtta Volden

Obituary

RuthEtta Volden, 70, of Grand Forks passed away peacefully Friday, February 26, 2021 at Essentia Hospital in Fargo with her family at her side.

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. at the Cando United Methodist Church with Pastor Rick Craig presiding. Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Cando.

