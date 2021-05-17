Patricia Sanderson

Obituary

Patricia L. Sanderson, 62, resident of Edmore, died Saturday, May 15, 2021 at home with her family by her side.

Patricia Lea Burk was born January 12, 1959 in Falls City, Neb., the daughter of Burton and Ann (Struck) Burk. Because of her father’s career, Patty lived many different places; even in Okinawa, Japan and Taiwan. Her family moved to Edmore in 1972, where she met her husband-to-be, Lloyd Sanderson. She graduated from high school in 1976, then attended college at UND. She decided to get married instead of completing her degree. She married Lloyd on December 21, 1977. She worked a variety of jobs in Devils Lake for a time. She also worked at the Citizen’s State Bank in Edmore and was the Auditor for the City of Edmore. Their son, Jason, was born August 11, 1985. Patty decided to return to college for her teaching degree. She graduated Cum Laude from Mayville State in 2002. She taught in Munich until her death. Patty and her sister, Peggy, enjoyed traveling together to complete their bucket lists of skydiving, ziplining, white water rafting; she also collected kerosene lanterns. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister.

Patty is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd Sanderson; her son, Jason and his wife, Valerie of Bemidji, Minn.; three grandchildren whom she doted on – Braden, Brianna, and Brooklyn; her mother, Ann Burk of Rapid City, S.D.; two sisters, Peggy Severson of Edmore and Paula (Stephen) Heimgartner of Hot Springs, S.D.; a brother, Jim (Linda) Burk of Rapid City; brothers-in-law, Orris Gjesdal of Langdon, John (Rita) Sanderson of Grand Forks, and Ron (Gail) Sanderson of Shelton, Wash.; sister-in-law, Jane (Lynn) Melland of Elk River, Minn.; and also nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Burton Burk; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ernest and Gunda Sanderson; sister-in-law, Lorretta Gjesdal; brother-in-law, Irvin Melland; and nephew, Kenny Melland.

The Memorial Service for Patty will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church, Edmore, on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private at the Edmore Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements with the Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota. www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com.