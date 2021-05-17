Mary Lou Tandeski

Obituary

Mary Lou Tandeski, 78, of Devils Lake passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at CHI, St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake Hospital.

There was a gathering of family and friends on Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 3 until 6 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake. The funeral service for Mary Lou was on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 9 a.m. at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior to services. The Very Rev. C.F. Wilhelm officiated. Graveside services were held on Monday at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Devils Lake.

Mary Lou was born in Rugby on November 14, 1942 to John and Margaret (Schwan) Brinster. She was the oldest of four siblings. During her childhood she enjoyed many activities including roller skating at the rink and water skiing at the lake cottage with her family and friends. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Devils Lake with the class of 1960.

She married Michael Stansbury in 1965 and from that union there were six children. She made Devils Lake her hometown to raise her family. Mary Lou married Cleatus Tandeski on November 27, 1992. She attended Lake Region Community College, graduating with a para legal degree. Prior to retirement, she was a long-time employee at Traynor Law Firm in Devils Lake.

Mary Lou enjoyed bowling, Tai chi, and playing Yahtzee and cards with family and friends. Her hobbies included taking pictures of nature, sewing, knitting, reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mary Lou and Cleatus were very well known for their last-minute traveling plans. They enjoyed loading up the camper and taking long road trip vacations around the USA. They would surprise visit their siblings, children, and grandchildren along the way.

Mary Lou leaves behind her loving husband, Cleatus Tandeski, of 28 years; her children – Stephanie (Troy) Zabinski of Faribault, Minn., Shawna (Brian) Senger of Devils Lake, John Stansbury of Missouri, Sharlene Cusey of Fargo, Jason (Angela) Stansbury of Kansas City, Mo., Justin (Tanessa) Stansbury of West Fargo, and stepson, Cal (Natasha) Tandeski of Lakeville, Minn.; her 16 grandchildren; her 11 great-grandchildren; her siblings – Joseph (Sherry) Brinster of Oracle, Ariz., Jerome (Betty) Brinster of Omaha, Neb., Marjorie Hoff of Salt Lake City, Utah; and her many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Brinster; and brother-in-law, Walter Hoff Jr.