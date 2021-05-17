Deborah Zikmund

Obituary

Deborah A. Zikmund, 64, of Cando passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 near Canistota from injuries sustained in an auto accident.

Deborah McCambridge was born April 13, 1957 in Grafton, the daughter of the late George and Mary Ann (Goodrie) McCambridge. She grew up and attended school in Grafton. Following her education she was united in marriage to Gary Lietz on June 1, 1974 in Grafton, where the couple made their home. She was united in marriage to Maurice Zikmund on February 18, 1982 in Conway. The couple made their home on the family farm near Pisek until moving to Cando in 2010.

She was a former member of the St. Luke’s Catholic Church of Veseleyville. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, ceramics, camping and had a large collection of teapots, spoons and thimbles.

Deborah is survived by her children – Michael (Jamie Thompson) Lietz of Grafton, Tom Lietz of Pottsboro, Texas, Tammy Yarber of Fargo, Lori (Jeremiah) Moen of Harwood, Jason Zikmund of Grand Forks, Kayla (Steve Martz) Zikmund of Fargo, and Daniel (Lyndsay) Zikmund of Park River; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, George (Carol Tupa) McCambrigde of Grafton; her companion, Gary Lietz of Nebraska; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice on December 17, 2019; and infant son, Maurice Jr.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the St. Luke’s Catholic Church of Veseleyville. Visitation will be for two hours prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at the St. Luke’s Catholic Cemetery in Veseleyville. A video of the service will be posted on her obituary on the Tollefson Funeral Home website following the service.

