Gary Thumb Sr.

Obituary

Gary M. Thumb Sr., 72, of rural Warwick passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at his home.

Gary Marvin Thumb, son of Martin and Florence (Ironheart) Thumb, was born on November 13, 1948 at Fort Totten. He was raised on the Spirit Lake Reservation. He started working in Montana on various ranches. He later moved back and forth between Fort Totten and Minneapolis, living and working in a variety of places.

Gary married Mary Dubois in 1967 and they welcomed their first-born, Gary Jr. and the following year they were surprised with a set of twins, Stacy and Tracy and five years later welcomed their last child, Martin ‘Marty’.

In 1976, he met Doris Loftis in Fargo and they were united in marriage on March 24, 1976 in Sisseton S.D. In 1980 the family was blessed to welcome daughter Sara. They lived in Fargo for many years, later moving to Oberon where they established their home. In 1990, they moved to the Warwick area and would call it home the rest of their lives. Dollie died on March 7, 2002.

Gary knew hard work and he did whatever it took to provide for his family. He was an entrepreneur owning and operating several business ventures and included family in the business whenever he could. He had a trucking company, construction company, lumber yard to name a few. He drove the school bus for Four Winds School and also the Warwick School System. He was very instrumental in the formation of the Fort Totten Rodeo Club and served as president for many years. He proudly rode in many Unity Sobriety Rides in North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and was always fond of horses. He and Dollie loved animals and their farm had a menagerie of all kinds of animals and birds throughout the years. Gary knew how to overcome adversity and hard times, because he was a faithful Minnesota Vikings fan. He had a stuffed Vikings brick to help vent his disappointment in never seeing them win a Super Bowl.

Gary’s passion was caring for children and his family. He and Dollie welcomed many, many foster children into their home. They provided love, care, support and guidance to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and almost everyone called him “Uncle Gary”. No matter where he was, or what he was doing, kids would gravitate to Gary. He always gave them undivided attention and made them feel special. He taught them about horses, rodeos, and other skills he had in so many areas. Gary kept a meticulous lawn and always had his home open to anyone, always had time for a good cup of coffee and good conversation.

Gary’s loving family include his children – Gary (Colleen) Thumb Jr., twins Stacy (Jackie) Thumb and Tracy Thumb, Marty (Neva) Thumb and Sara (Jeremiah) Renville; grandchildren – Rodney Spicer, Troyal, Tanisha, Tiana and Taylah Thumb; Christieanna, Christopher and Vance Thumb; Chelsea Thumb, Josh Felix, Alyssa, Ethan, Janessa, Trevor, Marty Jr., Saige, Triston and Maria Thumb; Cheyenne, Catherine and Gary Eversvik; ‘tiny guy’ Hazen Kristofferson; many dear and precious great-grandchildren; siblings – Inez Green, Wilbur (Delima) McKay, Joyce Affeldt, Darrel ‘Duke’ (Grace) Thumb, Idell Thumb, Ed (Nan) Thumb, Elvis (Phaedra) Thumb Sr.; many nieces, nephews and cousins; brother-in-law, Paul Stensland.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris; granddaughters – Rancee Jo Thumb and Elizabeth Thumb Blackboy; brothers – Laverne McKay, Merle Thumb Sr. and Roger Thumb; sisters – Loretta Stensland and Yvonne Thumb; niece and nephews – Shirley, Melissa, Scott, Shane, Sharon, Michael, Patrick and baby girl.

Gathering of family and friends will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 7 p.m.

Funeral Services for Gary will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Dakotah Oyate Lutheran Church, rural Tokio with Rev. Larry Thiele officiating. Gary will be laid to rest beside his wife Dolly in the Bdecan Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Tokio. The procession to Dakotah Oyate will leave on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. from the City Plaza, Devils Lake.

Casket Bearers will be Mike Eversvik, Pete Garcia, Monty Stensland, Troyal Thumb, Elvis Thumb Jr., DJ Thumb, Matt Friesen and Matt Eversvik.

Honorary Bearers will be Roger Yankton and family, Jerry Lenoir Sr. and family, Kenny Greywater Sr. and family, Mike Hillebrand and family, Patrick Laraque and family, Clint Laraque and family, Neil Lutman and family, Max Cook Jr. and family, Bob Charbonneau and family, Kelly Gannon and family, Mike Waldner and family, Waylon St. Claire and family Waylon Smith and family, Paul Kraft, Donna Christopherson and family, Si Ironheart Sr. and family, Sheila Ironheart and family, Rita Stebbing and family, Louie Marcel and family, Judy Robertson and family, Perry Mudgett, Donny Huber and Annie Howard, Kenny Lohnes Sr. and family, Perri Kopp and family, Nan Forest, Tiger Hanson, Danny Bonderson, Emily Thumb, Lonnie Gourd and family, Louie and Hopsty Dubois and family, Michelle Ironheart and family, Leah Cook and family, Betty Loftis, Jerry Loftis, Emma Thumb, Colleen Chaske, Arnie Berg and family, Tim Kraft and Lisa Chaske, Tony and Deb LaVallie, the Riggle family, Tony Eback, Dante Eback, Carlos Wadsworth, Neal Whitmore, The Delorme’s (Leo, Glen and Dallas) and families, Gary and Judy Geske, Barry and Glen Geske and family, Dave Hudson, Robert Rohrich, Gordon Rohrich, Kristy and the late Johnny Gaking, Jeannie Charboneau and family, Jerad Gamel, Gordon Nelson, Craig Estenson, Lake Region EMS and the Spirit Lake Police. If we forgot to mention anyone, it was not intentional. Gary made friends wherever he went. He loved you all.