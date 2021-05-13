Andrew Schwab

Obituary

Andrew D. Schwab, 25, of Brocket and Devils Lake passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial for Andrew will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Andrew will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake from 5 until 7 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 7 p.m. led by Rev. Mr. Ken Severinson, Deacon. Visitation on Friday will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral Mass.

Andrew Duane Schwab, precious son of Patricia (Carlson) Schwab and Dirk Schwab was born on October 12, 1995 in Devils Lake. He was reared in Devils Lake, attended Prairie View Elementary School, Central Middle School and graduated from Devils Lake High School with the class of 2014.

At the age of 16, Andrew began working at Leever’s South and in 2015 began working at WalMart. At the time of his passing he was the Automotive Service Writer in the Auto Care Department. Andrew was known for his big smile and bubbly personality at WalMart. He made many friends there and was always willing to assist anyone. When you heard the name “Andrew” you would think “the friendly one in the Auto Center”.

Andrew liked to spend most of his free time playing video games and watching movies. He considered himself a movie buff. He enjoyed riding snowmobiles in the winter and tinkering on cars with his dad. He was a collector of all types of knives and guns and could tell you every detail about them. He would always do a lot of research before he made a purchase.

Andrew’s family was the most important aspect in his life. He treasured his time with his family. He always wanted everyone included. He was thoughtful, kind, trusting, and caring, with the biggest heart and assumed everyone else was the same.

Our loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and dear friend will be forever in our hearts, forever loved and forever missed.

Andrew is survived by his dear family – his father, Dirk (Shilo Nerison) Schwab of Brocket; mother, Patricia Schwab of Devils Lake; three sisters and nephews – Sadie (Mike) Harris and children Colton, Damen and Silas of Minneapolis, Amber (Chris) Lange and children Zander and Oliver and Breanna Reiger, all of Devils Lake; brother, Wyatt Bryl of Devils Lake; grandparents – Byron (Judy) Carlson, also of Devils Lake; Leona (Paul) Schuster, New Rockford; great-grandmother, Colleen Saari of Devils Lake; aunts and uncles – Mark and Patty Schwab, Lori Schwab, Greg and Kaye Schwab, Scot Schwab, Kim and Meyer DuPreez, Angela and Travis Sainsbury, Missy and Dominic Ebertz, John and Jean Schuster, Jesse and Michelle Schuster; and many cousins and several great-aunts and great-uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herman and Joyce Schwab; aunts – Traci Schwab and Lisa Schuster; great-grandparents – Sebastian and Eva Schwab, Orlean ‘Bud’ and Genevieve Carlson and Edward Saari.

Casket Bearers will be Dominic Ebertz, Travis Schwab, Jason Schwab, Chris Lange, Terry Dunn, Nicholas Kraft and Travis Sainsbury. Reading the Scriptures will be Emma VanSteenVoort and Nicholas Kraft. Eucharist Gift Bearers will be Zander Olson, Colton Harris, Jenna Sainsbury and Levi Sainsbury.